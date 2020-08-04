LA Sued To Halt Developments Linked To Indicted Officials

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The AIDS Healthcare Foundation sued the city of Los Angeles on Tuesday in California court seeking to halt any real estate projects that two city councilmen indicted on federal corruption charges had a hand in approving, arguing the councilmen may have violated the of Political Reform Act of 1974. Councilman Mitch Englander pleaded guilty in July to one count of scheming to falsify material facts of a probe into whether he accepted cash, escort services and other bribes, while City Councilman Jose Huizar pleaded not guilty Monday to dozens of charges including bribery and money laundering, according to the Los Angeles...

