Shipbuilder Won't Get Fees In $138M Venezuela Award Fight

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Huntington Ingalls Inc. was unable Tuesday to convince a Mississippi judge to order Venezuela's defense ministry to pay attorney fees the U.S. military shipbuilder incurred while it fought to have a $138 million arbitral award enforced. U.S. District Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden rejected the shipbuilder's arguments that the ministry acted in bad faith by drawing out the nearly 20-year-old dispute because of a procedural issue over where the arbitration was to take place, nixing the company's bid for $187,000 in attorney fees. The dispute, which relates to a $315 million contract under which Huntington Ingalls agreed to refurbish two frigates for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS