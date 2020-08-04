CBS Says Fired Worker Can't Undo Deal To End Her Bias Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- CBS Sports on Tuesday urged a New York federal court to enforce a purported confidential settlement with a former employee who'd alleged race and gender discrimination, slamming her bid to reopen her case as a mere "change of heart" that can't nullify their agreement. Deborah Dedewo, a Black woman, claimed in her 2018 suit that she was passed over for promotions within CBS Sports' postproduction department in favor of white men. She also alleged she was wrongly fired after taking her complaints to network executives. According to the case docket, on Jan. 13, Dedewo told the court that she and CBS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS