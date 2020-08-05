Aussie Banks Can't Duck Rate-Rigging Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday doubled down on his decision to keep two Australian banks as defendants in a proposed class action alleging manipulation of Australia's benchmark interest rate, refusing to dismiss them alongside seven other banks. In late February, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia asked U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to reconsider his Feb. 13 decision to remove seven banks from the case for lack of jurisdiction in the rate-rigging suit, trimming it down to a single plaintiff and nine defendant banks and keeping them in the suit. In denying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS