McClatchy Cleared To Sell 30 News Organizations In Ch. 11

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The McClatchy Co. announced Tuesday that a New York bankruptcy judge gave his approval to a $312 million sale of the debtor's 30 news organizations, including the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and Sacramento Bee, to a bondholder that credit bid its debt in the deal. Chatham Asset Management LLC will be the new owner of McClatchy's media portfolio after winning an auction for the assets last month through the credit bid, which involves Chatham forgiving $263 million of first-lien note debt it holds against the debtor and paying an additional $49 million. "This is a major milestone towards McClatchy's successful...

