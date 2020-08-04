NCAA Can't Halt Ruling Uncapping Athlete Education Benefits

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday denied the NCAA's bid to pause an order striking down rules that limited the education-related benefits schools may offer athletes, following the organization's bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court take up the case. "Defendant-appellants' motion to stay the mandate is denied," the three-judge panel wrote in a one-sentence order Tuesday. The athletes' attorney Jeffrey L. Kessler of Winston & Strawn LLP lauded the decision. "It is time for the district court's injunction against the NCAA's rules restricting education-related benefits to go into effect, as there is little chance that the Supreme Court is going to grant certiorari," Kessler told Law360. "All class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS