Feds Defend Hotel Detention Of Minors Amid Pandemic

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The federal government has defended its detention of unaccompanied migrant children in hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling a California federal judge that a decades-old settlement over the treatment of minors doesn't apply while they are readied for deportation under a public health order. The U.S. Department of Justice argued Tuesday that a class action agreement reached 23 years ago on behalf of minor migrant Jenny Lisette Flores shouldn't apply to children who are housed in hotels before they're expelled from the United States as coronavirus risks under Title 42, a group of public health orders under the legal authority of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS