Kobe's Fame Doesn't 'Evaporate' Outside Of LA, Widow Says

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Kobe Bryant's widow says transferring venues would be pointless in her suit seeking to hold a pilot and helicopter company liable for the deaths of the basketball legend and their daughter, because Bryant's fame does not "suddenly evaporate" outside Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday lodged an opposition to a venue transfer bid made by Berge Zobayan, the brother of pilot Ara Zobayan, who was at the controls of an Island Express Helicopters-operated aircraft when it crashed in foggy weather in January, killing Kobe Bryant, their daughter and a half-dozen other passengers. Vanessa Bryant argues that there is no merit...

