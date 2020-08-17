Can Big Damages Awards Affect Patent Valuation Dynamics?

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 11, the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ordered Apple Inc. to $506.2 million to PanOptis and related companies for willfully infringing patents covering 4G LTE technology. Apple is expected to appeal, and there are inter partes reviews pending against some of the patents-in-suit. Therefore, how much Apple will eventually pay, if any at all, is highly uncertain. Still, the amount of $506.2 million is the fourth largest damages award from a jury since 2010, higher than the $502.6 million Apple was told to pay VirnetX by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas in April 2018....

