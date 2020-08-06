Airbus Investors Say $4B Corruption Deal Crushed Stock

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Airbus SE was hit with a proposed class action Thursday alleging company executives misled investors about corruption probes and a subsequent $4 billion settlement that led to multiple stock drops over a four-year period. The Netherlands-based firm and its current and former officials kept investors in the dark about their use of bribery and fraud to boost aircraft, helicopter and defense deals, conduct that made the company's finances unsustainable, investor Andrew Kornecki says in his New Jersey federal court complaint. The alleged wrongdoing led to corruption probes by British, U.S. and French authorities, and subsequent news coverage that sent...

