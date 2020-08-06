Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retailers Face Uphill Fight For Cert. In Glumetza Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup appeared skeptical on Thursday of a bid to certify a class of retailers who accuse drugmakers of violating antitrust laws by blocking a generic version of the diabetes drug Glumetza, saying he can't "kick the can down the road" and ignore potential proof of harm differences.

Counsel for the retailers, Steve Shadowen of Hilliard & Shadowen LLP, argued during a phone hearing that the pharmaceutical companies were "trying to sneak" in arguments about causation, which is a "key" issue on the merits of the case, into their class certification challenge. He said the merits of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!