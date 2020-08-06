Retailers Face Uphill Fight For Cert. In Glumetza Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup appeared skeptical on Thursday of a bid to certify a class of retailers who accuse drugmakers of violating antitrust laws by blocking a generic version of the diabetes drug Glumetza, saying he can't "kick the can down the road" and ignore potential proof of harm differences. Counsel for the retailers, Steve Shadowen of Hilliard & Shadowen LLP, argued during a phone hearing that the pharmaceutical companies were "trying to sneak" in arguments about causation, which is a "key" issue on the merits of the case, into their class certification challenge. He said the merits of the...

