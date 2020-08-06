Disney, Viacom Agree To Limit Data Collection In Kids Apps

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Disney, Viacom, Kiloo and several other companies inked settlements Wednesday with parents who accused them in California federal court of selling information surreptitiously culled from children's video games, with the media companies agreeing to limitations on advertising and information gathering that could impact thousands of apps and games. The parents, in a motion for preliminary approval of settlements with 16 companies named across three related lawsuits, said the deal allows them to seek more than $9 million in attorney fees and expenses. The settlements do not include monetary damages for the members of the proposed settlement class, although the members would...

