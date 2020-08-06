9th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Cliven Bundy Criminal Case

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a judge's midtrial dismissal of charges against cattleman Cliven Bundy following revelations of exculpatory evidence, saying prosecutors' evidentiary misconduct was "flagrant," even if unintentional or a result of failures at other agencies. Bundy, sons Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy, and another man, Ryan Payne, were part of a group charged over their roles in a standoff with Bureau of Land Management officials after Bundy had refused for decades to pay fees to graze his cattle on public land. On Dec. 20, 2017, nearly two months into the trial in Nevada federal court, a federal judge declared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS