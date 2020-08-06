Trump NDA Put Staff At 'Intolerable Risk,' Press Group Says

Law360, New York (August 6, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Broad nondisclosure agreements leave campaign workers perilously exposed to civil liability, a press freedom group told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday, weighing in on a former Donald Trump campaign worker's challenge to what she calls an unlawful contract signed in 2016. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press commented in a friend-of-the-court brief lodged in plaintiff Jessica Denson's proposed class action, pending before U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, which seeks a ruling that contracts used by then-candidate Trump are not enforceable. Denson, a California resident, asserts that the Republican president's campaign is using agreements to "chill truthful political speech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS