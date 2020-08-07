Class Of 250,000 Workers Gets OK In AT&T 401(k) Fee Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An ERISA suit accusing AT&T Services Inc. of wasting its workers' retirement savings on unreasonable fees and engaging in prohibited transactions will move forward as a class action after a California federal judge gave her blessing to a nearly 250,000-member class. In her order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips said that she agreed that the proposed class in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit satisfied the requirements for certification outlined in Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. AT&T didn't oppose the certification request from the current and former employees behind the case, and the parties...

