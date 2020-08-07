DOJ Can Now Cut Decades-Old Film Industry Antitrust Rules

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Hollywood has changed so much since its golden age that 70-year-old antitrust rules directing how the country's biggest studios deal with movie theaters are no longer relevant or necessary, a New York federal court decided Friday. The main gate to Paramount studios on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) In doing so, it granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to terminate a set of consent decrees that have governed studio-cinema interactions for decades but that the agency now claims are outdated. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, however, sought to make clear in ruling to terminate the decrees that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS