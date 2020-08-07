Judge Hems In WilmerHale U. Mich. Abuse Investigation

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan may continue its investigation into sexual assault allegations against a former sports doctor but must receive court approval for any communications with potential victims, a federal judge ruled Thursday after plaintiffs raised concerns about the WilmerHale-led review. U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts lifted a stay on the investigation but said all further communications regarding potential claims against the late Dr. Robert Anderson must be shared with the plaintiffs' counsel in the ongoing litigation and receive court approval. "No further communication to potential claimants can be sent by defendants regarding Dr. Anderson or the WilmerHale investigation without...

