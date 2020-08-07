White Castle Can't Dodge Manager's Biometric Privacy Claims

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- White Castle lost another bid to dodge a manager's proposed class action alleging the fast-food giant repeatedly violated Illinois' biometric privacy laws when an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday that the claims were not time-barred. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. denied White Castle's motion for judgment on the pleadings, ruling that under White Castle manager Latrina Cothron's reading of the 2008 Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, it is clear that at least some of her claims against the company were pled in a timely manner and should survive. Cothron is accusing the chain of violating BIPA by requiring fingerprint authentication for...

