Uber Can't Escape Investor Suit Over Scandal-Scarred IPO

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Uber must face a proposed securities class action alleging it duped shareholders about its numerous corporate scandals and downplayed risks ahead of its May 2019 initial public offering, saying there's enough to suggest that Uber may have overhyped its business prospects. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on Friday denied a motion from Uber Technologies Inc., CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, other top executives, board directors and its underwriter banks seeking to throw out a suit alleging the ride-hailing giant's various missteps and misrepresentations led to an $8.1 billion debut that amounted to a "train wreck" for investors. The proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS