Colo. Tells 10th Circ. Block Of Trump Water Rule Was Proper

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Colorado is urging the Tenth Circuit to uphold a lower court's decision barring the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act from taking effect in the state, saying it would cause serious environmental damage if reinstated. The state told the circuit court Friday that the lower court was correct when it blocked the Navigable Waters Protection Rule in Colorado even though it was given the green light for the rest of the country by a judge in California. Under the rule, the definition of what waters are regulated under the CWA would be significantly narrowed and no longer include...

