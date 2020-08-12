Gov't Hits Small Biz Contract Record With $132.9B In 2019

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies awarded $132.9 billion in contracts to small businesses in 2019, hitting a new high for the third year in a row, the U.S. Small Business Administration said Wednesday in its annual procurement scorecard. The 24 federal agencies reviewed by the SBA awarded 26.5% of their total prime contracting dollars to small businesses in fiscal year 2019, according to the scorecard, their highest-ever small business participation percentage, improving upon the 25.75% reached in 2015. That's up from 25.05% and $120.8 billion — the previous high by dollar value — in 2018, above the government's 23% statutory target. It's also the seventh consecutive...

