Couple Can't Get Award Favoring Dominican Republic Nixed

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by two missionaries to revive their $39.5 million claim against the Dominican Republic over a stymied luxury real estate project, disagreeing with their argument that it's nearly impossible to meet a three-month service deadline for foreign sovereign nations. While acknowledging that serving a foreign state like the Dominican Republic with legal documents "can be cumbersome," U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly nevertheless concluded that U.S. law required Michael and Lisa Ballantine to serve their motion to vacate an award dismissing their claim against the Caribbean nation within three months of the award's filing....

