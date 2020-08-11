Supreme Court Won't Halt NCAA Education Benefits Ruling

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused the NCAA's request to stay a ruling striking down the organization's limits on what education-related benefits schools can provide to athletes. The high court's denial came after the Ninth Circuit also denied the NCAA's petition this month to pause a lower court's ruling that the limits on education-related benefits violate federal antitrust law. The Ninth Circuit affirmed the underlying decision in May. Justice Elena Kagan denied the petition for the stay pending the filing and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari. "We are delighted that these athletes who sacrifice their bodies...

