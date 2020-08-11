Boston, LA Ask DC Circ. To Review FCC 5G Order

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Several major U.S. cities, including Boston and Los Angeles, are asking the D.C. Circuit to review a Federal Communications Commission order limiting local governments' authority to delay equipment upgrades in the agency's effort to expedite the deployment of 5G networks. Sixteen cities, several counties, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and other local groups said in their petition for review on Monday that the FCC's June ruling — which sought to speed up the pace of local regulatory approvals for 5G mobile sites under local building and zoning rules — exceeded the commission's "statutory authority." The petitioners claim the ruling was "arbitrary and...

