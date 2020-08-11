Dean Foods Strikes Ch. 11 Deal Over Gambler's Restitution

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Milk producer Dean Foods told the Texas bankruptcy court Monday that it has reached a deal for its bankruptcy estate to get roughly $8.9 million in restitution from a professional gambler convicted of insider trading as part of an alleged scheme involving a former company officer. In filings with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones, Dean Foods Company said that the settlement in its Chapter 11 would resolve claims between the debtors and sports gambler William "Billy" T. Walters in three lawsuits filed in Texas and New York courts. Under the proposed deal, Walters and related entities would also withdraw his...

