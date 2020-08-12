Trump's TikTok, WeChat Orders May Yield Different Results

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 6, the president issued two executive orders pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, and the National Emergencies Act, or NEA, prohibiting U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with the Chinese-owned parent companies of the mobile applications TikTok and WeChat.[1] The secretary of commerce is directed to identify transactions subject to the orders within 45 days — by Sept. 20 — when the prohibitions go into effect. The orders do not confer any authority on the secretary to take immediate or earlier action. The executive orders, which mirror one another in several instances, do not declare a new national...

