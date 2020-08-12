Chipotle Investors Can't Rewrite E. Coli Suit, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday sided with a Manhattan federal judge in finding that there wasn't any point in allowing investors in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to rewrite their proposed securities class action claiming the company hurt investors with its alleged misrepresentations about food safety. In an Aug. 12 opinion, a three-judge panel said that U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla "acted well within [her] discretion" when she decided not to let the investors revise their suit again after she'd already dismissed the action with prejudice. "The district court correctly analyzed the plaintiffs-appellants' motion" requesting relief from judgment and leave to...

