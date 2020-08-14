Real Estate Rumors: Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chetrit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Macy's Inc. is looking to lease most or all of its 170,000 square feet at the Water Tower Place in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported late in the day on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The retailer is looking to leave its space across eight floors at the Magnificent Mile location that is owned by Brookfield Property Partners, according to the report, which said the parties have been in negotiations over Macy's lease there. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has renewed its lease in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and will reconfigure the space, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The...

