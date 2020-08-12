Money Moves: Alston & Bird, Norton Rose, Saxton & Stump

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird scored a fintech pioneer as a partner in its New York office, Norton Rose hired a veteran corporate lawyer to add to its partners, and Saxton & Stump brought on a litigator to lead its banking and financial services group, forming Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the banking arena. Alston & Bird Vivian Maese Vivian Maese, a go-to lawyer for projects in technology, data, blockchain, trading and markets, has joined Alston & Bird LLP as a partner in its New York office. Maese spent decades in both private practice and managing director positions at Salomon Brothers...

