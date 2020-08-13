Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barr Asserts Qualified Immunity In Suit Over Photo-Op Clash

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Attorney General William Barr has told a D.C. federal court that he's entitled to qualified immunity and cannot be held liable in a constitutional challenge lodged by Arnold & Porter and others over federal agents' forcible removal of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House in June.

The BigLaw firm, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed suit on June 4 against Barr, President Donald Trump and other federal officials on behalf of Black Lives Matter D.C. and five protesters....

