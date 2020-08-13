San Fran DA Seeks To Halt DoorDash Drivers' Gig Status

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- San Francisco's district attorney wants to immediately shut down DoorDash's classification of its delivery workers as independent contractors, urging a state court to order the food delivery app to treat its workforce as employees following another judge's decision requiring Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Wednesday that he has filed a motion for preliminary injunction in San Francisco's state lawsuit seeking to upend DoorDash Inc.'s alleged misclassification of its gig workers, called "Dashers," as independent contractors so the company can avoid paying minimum wage, overtime and other employment benefits, including sick leave. Boudin's suit, filed...

