Self-Styled R. Kelly Friend Gets Bail After Stalking Arrest

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Chicago man who allegedly portrayed himself as a manager and friend of R&B star and accused sexual predator R. Kelly was granted bail Thursday by a Brooklyn federal judge, a day after federal prosecutors in New York said the man stalked a woman who has sued Kelly. Donnell Russell, 45, appeared via telephone from California before Brooklyn U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo, who approved a $75,000 bail package. Russell will be allowed to travel in California's Central District, which includes Los Angeles, and in and around Chicago, where he plans to relocate, as well as to New York to face...

