11th Circ. Reinstates Cruise Passenger's Award Over Fall

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday in a matter of first impression that juries are the correct arbiters of medical damages in maritime cases even if insurance has helped pay, restoring a jury's award for a cruise ship passenger who fell over a bucket left in a walkway in a buffet room. The appeals court ruled in the case of Joyce Higgs, a grandmother who was getting breakfast in the buffet room aboard Costa Crociere SpA Co.'s Costa Luminosa ship on Dec. 24, 2014, when she tripped and fell over a bucket that was left around a blind corner, shattering bones in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS