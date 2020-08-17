Real Estate Rumors: NAI Miami, GPG Properties, Pulte Homes

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A venture that is partly owned by NAI Miami is scaling back the retail portion of a planned Miami mixed-use project as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put stress on the retail sector, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The venture, KTC SW 88th St., had been planning to build 418,920 square feet of retail and entertainment space at a site near the West Kendall Baptist Hospital but has now scaled the project back to 357,430 square feet of retail in addition to multifamily, hotel, office, community center and health care space, according to the report. Redeemer Presbyterian Church has...

