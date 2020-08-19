Real Estate Rumors: Bristol-Myers, WeWork, Kaizen

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has reached a deal to lease 360,000 square feet at a new Boston-area mixed-use property, the Boston Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The pharma company is taking space at Cambridge Crossing, which DivcoWest is developing, according to the report. Cambridge Crossing will have a total of 2.1 million square feet of lab and office space as well as residential space, the journal reported. WeWork Cos. Inc. has backed out of a pair of leases in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The company had lease deals for a combined 110,000 square feet of space at...

