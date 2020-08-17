Attys Claim Prosecutors Got Clients' Illegally Tapped Jail Calls

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Three defense lawyers have accused a jail phone service in Maine federal court of illegally tapping their calls with inmates and then failing to filter the conversations out of recordings handed over to prosecutors. Securus Technologies Inc. intercepted and recorded calls in violation of the "sanctity of attorney-client privilege" and gave them to jail administrators, the proposed class action claims. The calls were eventually obtained by the Maine attorney general and district attorneys prosecuting their clients, according to the suit. The illicit recordings Securus released to authorities number in the hundreds, the suit claims. "Interception and recording of attorney-client privileged calls...

