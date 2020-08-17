2nd Circ. Says FirstNet Not Subject To FOIA In AT&T Deal Case

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has ruled that FirstNet does not have to publicly reveal documents related to its $6.5 billion contract with AT&T Corp. to develop a first responder network, saying the public safety agency is exempt from Freedom of Information Act requirements. The law that established FirstNet — formally the First Responder Network Authority — clearly states that it is exempt from FOIA, despite an awkward reference to the Administrative Procedure Act, or APA, highlighted by plaintiffs Stephen Whitaker and David Gram, U.S. Circuit Judge John M. Walker Jr. wrote for a three-judge panel Friday. FOIA is part of the APA....

