Reversing Jury, Judge Hands Ford Win In PowerShift Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has overturned a $23,000 trial award against Ford in multidistrict litigation over its PowerShift transmissions, saying a couple who leased a Ford Focus simply didn't provide enough evidence to prove their case. In multidistrict litigation over Ford's DPS6 PowerShift transmission, a jury found in December that Ford breached the express warranty it gave plaintiffs Yvonne and Salvador Quintero, awarding $7,718 in damages and imposing $15,437 in civil penalties against Ford. U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. ruled Thursday that the Quinteros didn't prove their case under California's Song-Beverly Act. The law requires drivers to show that there...

