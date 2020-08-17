Class Accuses Google App Store Of Anti-Competitive Conduct

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A consumer-led class action filed Sunday in California federal court is accusing Google of violating federal antitrust and competition laws in 25 states by restricting the behaviors of developers and consumers through the Google Play app store and levying a 30% fee on any in-app purchases. Mary Carr — an Illinois resident who has made purchases through the Google Play story and Google's in-app purchasing program — along with a proposed class of individuals who made similar purchases, accuses the tech giant of harming smartphone manufacturers, competitor app distributors, app developers and consumers with the restrictions it imposed on app distribution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS