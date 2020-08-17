Glumetza Buyers Get Cert. In Suit Over 800% Price Jump

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday certified a proposed class of diabetes drug buyers who accuse drugmakers of violating antitrust laws by blocking a generic version of Glumetza, saying it will be "most engaging" to see how counsel argues that a 800% price hike served competition. In a 23-page order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup certified all Glumetza or generic Glumetza buyers in the U.S. who purchased the drug from May 6, 2012, until the date of the order, and he appointed Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard & Shadowen LLC and Sperling & Slater PC as co-lead counsel for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS