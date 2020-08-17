After Methane Rollback, EPA Urges Toss Of States' Lawsuit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that its recent move to reverse Obama-era methane emissions standards impacting oil and gas infrastructure means litigation brought by a coalition of states to force additional regulation should be thrown out. The Trump administration said it does not make sense to continue litigation brought by New York, California and other states that want more methane restrictions on existing oil and gas infrastructure when the EPA recently decided its authority to issue regulations on methane emissions does not exist. Last week, the EPA finalized a proposal to roll back the New Source Performance Standards crafted during...

