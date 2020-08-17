11th Circ. Ruling Doesn't Let T-Mobile Out Of Spam Text Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile can't use an Eleventh Circuit decision from a case over a single text message to get out from under a suit accusing it of sending multiple unwanted messages to a customer, who says the mobile behemoth wasted his time and violated telemarketing laws. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee made the call Sunday, saying he couldn't grant T-Mobile's motion to toss the proposed class action because the Eleventh Circuit decision the mobile giant was leaning on — its finding in Salcedo v. Hanna — didn't apply here. "This court agrees with plaintiff — Salcedo is not controlling under these facts," the...

