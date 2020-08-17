Sports Co. Claims Texas Firm Didn't Check For Suit Coverage

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The operator of a Dallas-area indoor sports facility has hit law firm Glast Phillips & Murray PC with a suit seeking more than $1 million, saying a failure to verify if the company had coverage for a wrongful eviction suit needlessly left it to cover the full tab. American Indoor Sports Facility Inc., which operates a soccer facility in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, is seeking damages against Glast Phillips and attorney James Robertson III, including reimbursement for the more than $639,000 it spent to defend against the 2014 lawsuit, which it settled in post-trial mediation after getting hit with a $500,000...

