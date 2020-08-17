Vox Agrees To Pay $4M To End SB Nation Bloggers' Wage Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Digital media company Vox Media Inc. will pay $4 million to hundreds of sports bloggers and staff at its SB Nation website who said they were misclassified as independent contractors and robbed of overtime pay, according to a proposed global settlement filed Monday. The unopposed agreement would put an end to three separate class and collective actions filed by Vox workers in California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., according to the settlement filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. The plaintiffs worked on team pages — which include for example titles like "Raptors HQ" for news on the Toronto Raptors — under...

