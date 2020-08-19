Altice Calls Claims Over '19 Data Breach Too 'Speculative'

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Cable giant Altice USA has urged a New York federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by current and former employees whose data may have been exposed in a 2019 data breach, arguing that the claims are too "speculative" to have constitutional standing. The company, which operates the Optimum and Suddenlink brands, says the court should dismiss the complaint because the suit contains only "generalized" concerns about future harm, rather than concrete evidence of identity theft or other fraud related to the breach. The current and former Altice employees, who are also subscribers, say the company negligently allowed a November 2019...

