Ex-White Sox Workers Cop To Ticket-Selling Scheme

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Two former Chicago White Sox workers pled guilty in Illinois federal court Tuesday to charges that they defrauded the baseball team of about $1 million in a scheme to obtain thousands of fraudulently discounted tickets and sell them through a broker. Former ticket sellers James Costello, 67, and William O'Neil, 51, pled guilty nearly eight months after the government accused them of generating complimentary and discount game tickets without the baseball team's authorization and giving them to a ticket broker in exchange for cash. Costello pled guilty to wire fraud, and O'Neil pled guilty to making a false statement to the...

