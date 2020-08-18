Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-White Sox Workers Cop To Ticket-Selling Scheme

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Two former Chicago White Sox workers pled guilty in Illinois federal court Tuesday to charges that they defrauded the baseball team of about $1 million in a scheme to obtain thousands of fraudulently discounted tickets and sell them through a broker.

Former ticket sellers James Costello, 67, and William O'Neil, 51, pled guilty nearly eight months after the government accused them of generating complimentary and discount game tickets without the baseball team's authorization and giving them to a ticket broker in exchange for cash. Costello pled guilty to wire fraud, and O'Neil pled guilty to making a false statement to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!