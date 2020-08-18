DC Circ. Asked To Review Rule Allowing LNG To Move By Rail

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Half a dozen environmental groups and more than a dozen states asked the D.C. Circuit Tuesday to invalidate the U.S. Department of Transportation's new rule that allows liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail in bulk. The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Delaware Riverkeeper Network and other green groups filed a petition for review of the rule, as did states including California, New York and Pennsylvania. The challengers say allowing LNG companies to use the rail system to transport the volatile cargo poses a great risk to public safety. The rule, published in the Federal Register on July 24,...

