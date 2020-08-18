AT&T Dodges Shareholders' DirecTV Now Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed a proposed class action against AT&T that claimed it lied about the performance and potential of its video streaming service DirecTV Now, saying investors hadn't shown that the company or its executives misled them. The September 2019 lawsuit said that AT&T didn't tell investors about technical problems that plagued the digital platform, also referred to as DTVN, during its initial launch, and that the company misled investors by touting its success but not mentioning it was inflated with short-term promotional subscriptions. But U.S. District Court Judge Valerie E. Caproni said the 25 statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS