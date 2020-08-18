Golden State Warriors Must Pay Coliseum Debt Despite Move

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Golden State Warriors must continue to pay its former landlord, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, tens of millions of dollars despite the team's move to a different arena, a California appellate court ruled on Tuesday, finding that an arbitrator's ruling isn't subject to judicial review. In a unanimous, published decision penned by Presiding Justice Barbara J.R. Jones, a three-judge appellate panel said that because the arbitrator's determination was factual and not legal, the finding was beyond their review. "Nevertheless, even if we assume that the arbitrator addressed a question of law when she interpreted section 6.4 of the license agreement,...

