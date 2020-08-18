Chuck E. Cheese Landlords Say Virus Is No Shield From Rent

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese should not be allowed to stop paying rent even amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, two landlords to the family pizza-arcade chain argued this week in Texas bankruptcy court. Hovde Family Investments LLC urged the court on Tuesday to reject a request for rent abatement lodged earlier this month by CEC Entertainment Inc., saying the lease only allows CEC an extension — not a free pass — on paying rent in the case of an "act of God" like the worldwide virus outbreak. But Hovde said CEC never provided the required notice to invoke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS